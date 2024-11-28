NEHU VC seeks deployment of central security force on campus

Shillong, Nov 28 (PTI) Vice-Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Prof P S Shukla has sought deployment of central security forces at the campus of the oldest varsity in the north east region here citing "insufficient" security cover provided by the Meghalaya government.

Shukla who is on leave as a two-member team of the Union Education Ministry visited NEHU, a central varsity, to probe the allegations of mismanagement and administrative failure amid protests by students demanding the removal of the VC and Registrar that have been continuing for over two weeks.

"In the light of prevailing conditions at NEHU campus, I kindly request adequate security support from the Central government as the security provided by the state government has been insufficient," Shukla said in a letter to the Union Education Ministry.

He said, "This deployment will not only ensure my safety but will also contribute to the overall security of the NEHU campus and its employees." Shukla also accused the protesting students and faculty members of assaulting him and threatening him by attacking his official residence and forcing him to flee the campus.

"The atmosphere of fear and disruption is severely affecting the institution's operations," he said, adding that central security be arranged when he resumes office on December 2.

The two-member team of the Union Education minister comprising former UGC chairman DP Singh and ex-vice chancellor of Assam University Dilip Chandra Nath, held a meeting with leaders of the students' union of the varsity, faculty members and non-teaching staff on Monday.

The Centre formed the committee after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma raised the issue with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sangma had also met the protesting students on the campus earlier. PTI JOP RG