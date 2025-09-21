NEHUTA seeks removal of Vice-Chancellor

Shillong, Sep 21 (PTI) The North Eastern Hill University Teachers Association (NEHUTA) on Sunday demanded the removal of the varsity's vice chancellor Prof P S Shukla, alleging that he allotted works to a company in violation of rules.

The North Eastern Hill University is a central university.

The NEHUTA) alleged that Shukla misused his office to extend undue favours to the Manipur Tribal Development Corporation (MTDC) in a Rs 82-lakh work at NEHU's Tura campus in March 2024.

Tura campus of the university is located in western Garo Hills region of the state, about 350 km west of here.

NEHUTA alleged that the Rs 82-lakh work order was issued to MTDC on the basis of an MoU that had not been cleared by the statutory bodies of the university.

It claimed that the campus director, whose financial powers were limited to Rs 5 lakh, issued the order, while Shukla approved the release of funds to MTDC within 15 days of allotment without completion of the work.

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma, in a statement, said NEHUTA would apprise President Droupadi Murmu and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of the matter.

Despite many attempts, Shukla was not available for comments on NEHUTA's allegations.