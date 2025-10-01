Neighbour arrested for molesting six-year-old girl in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 1(PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl in the Bazarkhala area of Lucknow district, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint on Tuesday, the girl's mother accused her neighbour, Anwar, of molesting the child. Acting on the complaint, police took the accused into custody and later placed him under arrest following interrogation on Wednesday, they said.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of BNS and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, they said.

The statement of the victim is being recorded, police said. PTI CDN SHS ARI