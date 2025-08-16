Neighbour couple chop off genital of 4-year-old boy in Patna

Patna, Aug 16 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was critical after his genital was chopped off allegedly by his neighbour in Patna on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the city's Gaurichak area, they said.

"Family members of the victim lodged a complaint, stating that the incident was the result of a trivial issue. The boy has been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar-2) Ranjan Kumar said.

A case has been registered and an investigation started, he said.

A hunt is on for the accused couple, who are absconding, he added