Neighbour kills woman after altercation in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was killed after a neighbour struck her head with a brick following an altercation in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Kasia village under the Sandipan Ghat police station limits.

Chail circle officer Satyendra Tiwari said, "Kailasiya Devi Patel, a resident of Kasia village, had an ongoing dispute with her neighbour Aman Patel. On Tuesday morning, an argument broke out between the two. As things flared up, Aman hit Kailasiya on the head with a brick, leaving her critically injured, and fled from the spot. The police rushed Kailasiya to the Muratganj community health centre, where the doctors declared her dead." Tiwari said the body has been sent for post-mortem. A police team has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

Efforts are underway to trace the accused, he added. PTI COR KIS ARI