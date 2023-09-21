Neighbour rapes minor girl in UP's Maharajganj, arrested

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in the Pharenda area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The girl was playing outside her home on Wednesday when the accused -- identified as Mohit -- allegedly took her to his house on some pretext and raped her, they said.

The victim later narrated the incident to her family members, who lodged a complaint with the police. Mohit was booked in the case and arrested, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pharenda) Anuj Kumar Singh said police teams were deployed as soon as the family lodged the complaint and the accused was arrested. PTI COR ABN SZM