Neighbourhood leaders accept invite to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: A host of heads of government from neighbouring countries will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday evening.

An official statement said Sri Lanka's president Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives' Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay, Nepal's Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Mauritius' Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have accepted the invitation to attend the event.

Seychelles' Vice President Ahmed Afif will also be attending the ceremony.

"In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening," the statement said.

It added that the visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision.

Modi and his Council of Ministers will be sworn in by Murmu following the ruling National Democratic Alliance's victory in a keenly contested Lok Sabha election in which the opposition INDIA bloc performed better than expectations.

