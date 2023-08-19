Neighbours kill couple after attacking them with iron rods, sticks in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed after being allegedly attacked with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Sitapur district on Friday evening, police said.

Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha were allegedly murdered by their neighbours in village Rajeypur under Hargaon Police Station area, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

The attack was carried out by some members of a neighbouring household, Mishra said. The couple died on the spot in the attack and all the accused fled from the spot.

The SP reached the spot following the incident and police have been deployed in the village.

Mishra said a few years back Abbas's son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household. A case was registered in this regard and Abbas's son was sent to jail, the SP said.

When Abbas's son was released from jail a few days back, some members of the family planned the attack on the couple, Mishra said.

Police have started investigation by registering a case under relevant sections, he said. Search for the absconding accused is on, he added. PTI COR CDN SKY