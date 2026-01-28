Neighbours remember affable nature of security officer Jadhav, victim of Baramati air crash

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) Shock and grief swept through Vitawa locality in Thane's Kalwa area as news broke that Vidip Jadhav, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was among the five people killed in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft carrying Pawar crashed at 8.50 am. There were no survivors.

Jadhav, a long-time resident of Vitawa, is survived by his parents, a 14-year-old daughter, and a nine-year-old son. His parents were away at their native place when the tragedy struck, and the family has since rushed to Baramati.

In the lane leading to Krishna Vihar, Jadhav's residence, shocked neighbours struggled to come to terms with the sudden death of a man they described as "warm and deeply respectful." "I saw him leave for work around 6.30 am. Barely two hours later, we heard he was no more. I never thought this would happen," said , a neighbor.

Another resident, who had known Jadhav for nearly three decades, recalled their final encounter from Wednesday morning. "He waved in his usual friendly manner as he left for duty. It never crossed our minds that it would be the last time we saw him," the neighbour said.

