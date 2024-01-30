Neither arithmetic, nor chemistry of INDIA bloc working: Nadda after BJP wins mayoral polls

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The defeat of the 'INDIA' bloc candidate in the Chandigarh mayoral polls has shown that neither their arithmetic is working nor their chemistry, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Tuesday as he congratulated his party unit in the Union territory for the victory.

BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar defeated AAP's Kuldeep Kumar, who was fielded as part of an alliance with the Congress, to win the post of mayor in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Sonkar polled 16 votes while Kumar secured 12. Eight votes were declared invalid. Councillors of INDIA bloc parties -- the AAP and the Congress -- protested as soon as the results were announced with AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing the BJP of "cheating in broad daylight".

Commenting on the development, Nadda wrote on 'X', “Congratulations to the Chandigarh BJP unit for winning the Mayor election.” Under Prime Minister Narendra Mod's leadership, the Union territories have witnessed “record development”, the BJP chief said.

“That the ‘INDI Alliance’ fought their first electoral battle and still lost to BJP shows that neither their arithmetic is working nor their chemistry,” Nadda said taking a dig at the opposition unity.

As part of the alliance, the AAP was contesting for the mayor's post while the Congress has fielded candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The newly-elected mayor will hold the elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

Reacting sharply to poll results, Kejriwal alleged that there was cheating in broad daylight in the Chandigarh mayoral elections and said those who did it can go to any extent in the national elections.

"The way cheating has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh mayoral polls is extremely worrying. If they can stoop so low in a mayoral election, they can go to any extent in the national elections. This is extremely worrying," Kejriwal said in a post on 'X' in Hindi. PTI PK AS AS