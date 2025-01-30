Neither Godse nor others can kill Mahatma Gandhi’s values: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said neither Nathuram Godse nor others can kill the values Mahatma Gandhi had left behind.

January 30 is Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom day. On this day in 1948, a fanatic person Nathuram Godse shot dead the Father of the Nation, Siddaramaiah told reporters after paying tribute to Gandhi.

“Gandhi was assassinated but his values cannot be killed – neither by Godse nor by others. Even today, his values are relevant in the country and the world. Gandhi's statement that his life is his message holds good even today,” the Chief Minister said.

Regarding people from Belagavi killed in Prayagraj stampede, Siddaramaiah said the Deputy Commissioner will receive the bodies of the deceased persons.

When asked about the talks of eight more persons missing, he said he did not have the information. "I have the information only about four deaths. After receiving the bodies, the district in charge minister will announce the compensation to the families," the Chief Minister said. PTI GMS GMS ADB