Nejaru murder trial to begin

Udupi (Karnataka), Mar 2 (PTI) The Udupi District and Sessions Court has ordered the authorities at the Parappana Agrahara jail to produce Praveen Chowgule, the prime suspect in the murder of four family members in Nejaru near Brahmavar in November last.

The accused is mandated to appear for the hearing in the case scheduled on March 7, as directed by the court.

Chowgule's apprehension swiftly followed the brutal murders that occurred on November 12 last year. Since then, he has been held in judicial custody at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail.

In February this year, law enforcement officials filed a detailed charge sheet pertaining to the case, shedding light on the motives behind Chowgule's alleged actions. The investigation highlighted his tumultuous relationship with Aynaz Mohammed (21), a trainee air hostess and former colleague.

The motive, as outlined by the police, underscores Chowgule's possessive nature and the discord in his relationship with Aynaz Mohammed. The victims of this heinous attack included Aynaz's mother, Haseena (47), her elder sister, Afnan (23), and younger brother, Aseem (14).

According to police, when Chowgule launched his assault on Aynaz, the other three victims were also present in the house and came under attack.

In a twist of fate, Haseena's mother-in-law, Hakira, was attacked but managed to survive by seeking refuge in a bathroom. PTI COR AMP SS