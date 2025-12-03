Nemom assembly constituency sealed, BJP can't win again: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday asserted that the BJP will not win the Nemom assembly constituency again, saying the seat was sealed in a way that cannot be opened.

Speaking to reporters here, the CPI(M) leader said it would be difficult for the BJP to open its account in Nemom again.

Sivankutty's remarks came a day after BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar's announcement that he would contest from the Nemom segment here in the assembly polls scheduled to be held next year.

"I will contest in the assembly elections. Hundred per cent. I will contest from the Nemom constituency," he had said.

Nemom constituency is the sole assembly seat ever won by the BJP in Kerala.

The saffron party had opened its account in the state assembly in 2016 with party veteran and former union minister O Rajagopal winning from Nemom with a margin of 8,671 votes.

However, the BJP had lost the segment in the 2021 assembly polls, as senior leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan had lost to Sivankutty.

Still, Nemom is one of the segments in which the BJP pins its hope the most in the upcoming polls.

"The BJP account has been closed in a way that cannot be opened anymore. It will be difficult for them to open it again," Sivankutty said in response to a query about Chandrasekhar's remarks. PTI LGK ROH