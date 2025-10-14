Nenmara double murder accused Chenthamara convicted by Kerala court in murder case

Palakkad(Kerala), Oct 14 (PTI) Chenthamara, accused of killing an elderly woman and her son in January this year near Nenmara here, was on Tuesday convicted by a court in Kerala for the murder of her daughter-in-law six years ago.

Additional District and Sessions judge IV Kenneth George convicted Chenthamara for the offences under sections 302(murder), 201(causing disappearence of evidence) and 449 (house trespass) of the IPC, a senior police officer of the district said.

The court will pronounce its sentence on October 16, the officer said.

Chenthamara had on January 27 allegedly hacked to death 72-year-old Lakshmi and her 53-year-old son Sudhakaran in broad daylight near their home in Ponthundi.

He committed the crime while out on bail, having previously been arrested for killing Sudhakaran's wife in 2019.

He allegedly harboured animosity towards Sudhakaran's family, believing that his wife and children had left him due to their interference.

The court's decision was welcomed by Sudhakaran's children and his mother-in-law.

"We are waiting to see what punishment he will get on October 16," they told media after the order of conviction.

Earlier in the day, Sudhakaran's daughters had told reporters that they were scared of going back to their home as they feared they too might be attacked.

"As long as he (Chenthamara) is around, we are scared of going back. We do not know how we will leave if he comes out. He is always saying he will kill everyone," the girls said. PTI HMP HMP ROH