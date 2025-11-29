NEP a 'weapon' to expose lies in compilation of history, says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 29 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday described the National Education policy as a "weapon" to expose the "hollowness" and "lies" in the compilation of old history and create awareness among children about the same.

Interacting with people and party workers in his Lok Sabha constituency here, Gopi alleged that the country's history had been distorted and portrayed in a wrong manner.

Without naming anyone, the actor-turned-politician further alleged that the temples of the country had been plundered and sought to know how the concept of secularism would be suited to those who had committed it.

"Should not it be examined," he asked while speaking about the union government's NEP and PM SHRI scheme, the ones which are vehemently opposed by the LDF government in the state.

The minister also asked people whether the historical facts recorded incorrectly should not be corrected and teach children the rightly compiled history.

Stating that people should realise the hollowness and lies in the old history, he said the NEP is, therefore, a "weapon" to expose that and also make children aware about it.

Attacking the ruling CPI(M) in the state, Gopi said the Communist leaders in the past were those having a socialist mindset but their present generation are the ones who thrive by spreading falsehood. PTI LGK KH