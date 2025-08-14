NEP has brought far-reaching changes, aligned learning with values: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has brought in far-reaching changes, aligning learning with values and skills with tradition, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, Murmu said the government has created the most conducive ecosystem for those with entrepreneurial aspirations.

"Our youth have finally found the right environment for the realisation of their dreams. The National Education Policy has brought in far-reaching changes, aligning learning with values and skills with tradition. Employment opportunities are booming. For those with entrepreneurial aspirations, the government has created the most conducive ecosystem," she said.

The President noted that, fueled by young minds, the country's space programme has witnessed unprecedented expansion.

"I am sure that Shubhanshu Shukla's space journey to the International Space Station has fired a whole generation to dream bigger. It will prove extremely helpful for India's upcoming human space flight programme 'Gaganyaan'. Brimming with new confidence, our youth are making a mark in sports and games.

"Chess, for example, is now dominated by India’s youngsters like never before. We foresee transformative changes which will establish India as a global sporting power-house under the vision contained in the National Sports Policy 2025," she said. PTI GJS AMJ AMJ