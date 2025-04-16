NEP introduced for holistic development of students, says Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Apr 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday said the National Education Policy (NEP) has been introduced for the holistic development of students and to build their intellectual capacity.

Addressing a state-level workshop on 'Disaster Management and Indian Knowledge System in the Light of National Education Policy' under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, Bagde said that children should be trained through education to fight any challenge.

"The budget allocated by the Centre for education under various schemes is meant for the holistic development of students. If a student's mind is developed through education, the society will automatically be ready to deal with disasters," the governor said.

“A well-developed mind will help society face disasters collectively. Under the vision of a developed India, our thoughts, conduct and mindset must also evolve," he added.

Citing 20th century social reformer Vinoba Bhave, the governor said a new education policy should have been framed when India became Independent and its flag changed.

"Since that did not happen, the intellectual growth of students lagged. However, the National Education Policy 2020 focuses on comprehensive student development and enhancing their intellectual capacity,” Badge said. Stressing the importance of an education system based on understanding, the governor urged the educators to encourage learning with the heart rather than just memorising lessons.

“Only that knowledge is meaningful which remains relevant over time, and the new education policy reflects this principle,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Rajkumar Matale also addressed the workshop. PTI SDA AG ARI