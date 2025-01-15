Nepal Army band plays 'Jai Ho', Scottish tune at Army Day Parade

Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) From lilting tunes of 'Jai Ho' to patriotic strains of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaiye Ja', a Nepal Army band won hearts at the 77th Army Day Parade here with soulful musical renditions.

Advertisment

During the course of the performance, they also played instruments while standing in formations by turns, representing their national flag, and letters 'I' and 'N', symbolising the warm ties between the two neighbouring countries.

A mixed band of the Indian Army followed them in tandem towards the end of the parade, marking the camaraderie among the two military bands.

The Indian military band played 'Sare Jehan Se Achha'.

Advertisment

The 33-member Nepal Army contingent, which included three woman musicians, had arrived in Pune on January 10.

Their first-time participation in the Army Day Parade marked a significant gesture of friendship and cultural exchange between the two armies, officials said.

The band's participation comes nearly a month after Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel visited India.

Advertisment

Its presence adds a "vibrant touch" to the celebrations, strengthening the bond between the two nations, they said.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi in a press interaction after the parade held at the Bombay Engineers Group (BEG) and Centre also underlined the importance of participation of the Nepal Army band contingent.

He said during his visit to Nepal last November, in a discussion with his Nepalese counterpart, it was decided that a Nepal Army band will take part in the Army Day Parade in India and an Indian band will go to Nepal.

Advertisment

"We would like to have more columns, more bands coming," the Army chief said when asked if the Army wanted to have more such participation from friendly foreign countries.

During the majestic parade, the Nepal Army band, some of whom also played pipe, enthralled the spectators with their renditions.

They played tunes such as 'Rato Ra Chandra Surya', 'Jangi Nishan Hamro', 'Highland Cathedral (Scottish tune), 'Kadam Kadam Badhaiye Ja', ' Jai Ho' and 'Yo Nepali Shir Uchali Sansar Ma Lamkinchha', the officials said.

Advertisment

Their presence and performance also displayed the strong bonds of cooperation and camaraderie between the two nations, a senior official said.

Ishwori Bhujel, a Kathmandu native and one of the three woman members of the Nepal Army band, said she felt very happy playing in India and for India.

"It is my first visit to India and it felt immense joy to play in the Indian Army Day Parade, given the old and warm relationship between India and Nepal," she told PTI.

Advertisment

The Army Day Parade also saw first-time participation of an all-girl marching contingent from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and an all-women Agniveer contingent from the Corps of Military Police (CMP), Bengaluru.

The NCC contingent members were drawn from the Maharashtra Directorate of the Corps.

In a first, a set of 12 marching 'robotic mules' along with their handlers registered their presence at the prestigious annual parade, which also showcased four thematic tableaux, including one based on the force's Mission Olympics Wing.

Advertisment

"In line with the theme of the parade, four tableaux akin to the ones seen at the Republic Day Parade were showcased depicting the Indian Army's prowess, green initiatives, the value of the veterans and the force's role in fostering the Olympic spirit to produce winners," a senior official said.

Among the highlighted equipment were the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, the BMP-2 Sarath infantry combat vehicle and the formidable T-90 tanks, symbolising the strength and versatility of the Indian Army.

Another highlight was the ATOR N1200 all-terrain vehicle, an amphibious vehicle capable of seamlessly operating across swamps, snow and water bodies and the Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (VMIMS) designed for quick deployment and precise targeting, focussing on agility and accuracy in modern combat.

In line with its forward-looking approach, the parade also featured drone jammer systems to counter UAV threats and mobile communication nodes to ensure seamless communication in remote and difficult terrains, the Army official said. PTI KND KSS KSS