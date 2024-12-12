Nepal Army chief honoured by President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' on Nepal's Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel at a ceremony here.

Advertisment

There has been a tradition of conferring the title of Honorary General on the Army chiefs of Nepal and India since 1950.

The President "conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army, at a special investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan for his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering Nepal's long and friendly association with India", her office said in a statement.

General Sigdel commenced a significant visit to India on Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening defence ties between the two nations.

Advertisment

His visit, which spans from December 11-14, underscores the ongoing efforts to further strengthen and deepen the defence cooperation between Nepal and India.

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel had last month conferred the honorary rank of the General of Nepal Army on Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi at a special ceremony in Kathmandu. PTI AKV DV DV