Nepal Army Chief offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Nepal's Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel on Saturday visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

"The Army Chief of Nepal visited the Ram Lalla temple on Saturday. He was accompanied by his wife. He had a darshan of Lord Ram Lalla and also offered his prayers. Their stay at the temple was around 20-25 minutes," Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told PTI.

"A photo of Lord Ram Lalla and a model of the temple was presented to him," Mishra said.

General Sigdel's visit to India, which spans from December 11-14, underscores the ongoing efforts to further strengthen and deepen the defence cooperation between Kathmandu and New Delhi. PTI NAV AS AS