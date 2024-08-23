Nepal bus accident: UP govt sends SDM to incident site

Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has sent an SDM to the incident site in Nepal where a bus carrying over 40 Indian passengers plunged into a river. An ADM has also been appointed to coordinate the relief work.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar in a press statement said, "As per media reports and further confirmed from the MEA Nepal Division, today at about 11:30 am, a bus with registration number - UP 53 FD 7623 carrying approx 41 passengers from Maharashtra, including the driver and one assistant, fell around 150 metres into river Marshyandi in Ambukhereni region in the Tanahu District of Nepal.

"In this incident, till now 14 persons have been rescued in unconscious condition and 17 injured passengers rescued in conscious condition. All the passengers have been shifted to hospital. A search and rescue operation is underway by Nepal Police, armed police force and the Nepal Army." The statement added, "The UP government has sent SDM Maharajganj to the incident site. The MEA is coordinating the search and rescue operations with local authorities." The officer also added that ADM Maharajganj, adjoining Nepal, will coordinate the rescue efforts.

The bus from Gorakhpur was on its way to capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district.