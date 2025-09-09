Nepal plunges into political chaos; India says closely monitoring developments

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) As violent protests pushed Nepal into a political crisis, India on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring the unfolding developments in the Himalayan country and hoped that all issues will be resolved through peaceful means.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of spiralling anti-government protests across the country, with the demonstrators attacking the private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and vandalising Parliament.

The agitators even set buildings on fire at Singha Durbar that houses government ministries and offices.

The students-led protests on Monday started against a government ban on social media sites, which was reversed on Monday night. However the demonstrations on Tuesday saw greater intensity, with the protesters targeting the ruling dispensation over alleged corruption as well as its "indifference" to people's woes.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 300 injured in police action during Monday's protests.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that was issued before Oli's resignation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," it said.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," the MEA said.

It also asked Indian nationals to exercise caution in view of the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country.

"We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the MEA said.

As the situation deteriorated in the second half of the day, India advised its citizens to defer travelling to Nepal until the condition stabilised.

"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised," the MEA said in an advisory.

"Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the embassy of India in Kathmandu," it said. PTI MPB RC