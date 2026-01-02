Nepal Police delegation visits Delhi Police HQ to study leadership, training practices

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A 25-member delegation of the Nepal Police visited the Delhi Police Headquarters to study metropolitan policing strategies and training frameworks, an official said on Friday.

The delegation, comprising 17 student officers and eight instructors, is part of Nepal's Police Leadership and Staff Course. The programme aims to develop police leadership through international exposure.

During the visit, the Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha interacted with the officers and shared his experience in managing law and order in a metropolitan city. He briefed the delegation on measures adopted by the Delhi Police to maintain public order, manage large crowds and respond to security challenges.

Special Commissioner of Police Atul Katiyar also briefed the visitors on the department's training framework, including induction programmes for new recruits. Senior officers of the Delhi Police Academy, including Joint Director Asif Mohd Ali and Deputy Director Mohammad Ali, were also present during the interaction.

The delegation was given a tour of the headquarters, including the social media centre, fitness lounge, knowledge centre (library) and other key units.

"The Nepal Police delegation will also visit select police stations and traffic circles in Delhi over the next few days to observe ground-level policing and traffic management practices," a senior police officer said. PTI BM AKY AKY