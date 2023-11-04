Nepal quake: Mild tremors felt in Jharkhand, no injuries reported

Ranchi, Nov 4 (PTI) Several districts of Jharkhand felt mild tremors due to the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal, officials said on Saturday.

However, there was no report of loss of life or property in any part of the state.

Ranchi, Hazaribag, Garhwa, Koderma, Ramgarh and some other parts of the state experienced mild tremors on Friday night.

The mild jolts triggered panic among people.

Residents of Ranchi claimed they experienced jolts two times for around four to five seconds.

"Jharkhand experienced mild tremors, caused by the earthquake in Nepal," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

The National Centre for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake, which struck around 11.30 pm, was in Nepal, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west-northwest of Kathmandu.

Earlier on October 31, a mild tremor of 3.7 magnitude had hit Jharkhand. PTI SAN SAN ACD