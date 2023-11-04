Nepal quake: Strong tremors felt in several Bihar districts

Patna, Nov 4 (PTI) Strong tremors were felt in several districts of Bihar as an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck neighbouring Nepal, officials said on Saturday.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the state.

The tremors were felt in Patna, Katihar, Motihari and few other districts along the India-Nepal border, they said.

The National Centre for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake, which struck around 11.30 pm, was in Nepal, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west northwest of Kathmandu.

The tremors triggered panic among people, who rushed out of their houses in various localities of Patna and Katihar as a precautionary measure.

The earthquake was also felt across parts of north India, including the national capital region, the officials added.

This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal. PTI CORR PKD ACD