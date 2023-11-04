Nepal quake: Strong tremors felt in several Bihar districts, none hurt

Patna, Nov 4 (PTI) Strong tremors were felt in several districts of Bihar as an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck neighbouring Nepal, officials said on Saturday.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the state.

According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, the tremors were felt in Patna, Katihar, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Sasaram, Nawada and several other districts along the India-Nepal border.

"There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake," the department said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

However, the department issued helpline numbers 0612-2294204, 2294205, 7070290170 for any queries or assistance related to the earthquake.

The National Centre for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake, which struck around 11.30 pm on Friday, was in Jajarkot district of Nepal, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west northwest of Kathmandu, resulting in the death of at least 128 people.

The impact of the quake was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts. Jajarkot and Rukum districts in western Nepal were worst hit by the quake.

In Bihar, the tremors triggered panic among people, who rushed out of their houses in various localities of Patna, Katihar, Nawada, Muzaffarpur and Dabhanga as a precautionary measure.

The earthquake was also felt across parts of north India, including the national capital region, the officials added.

This was the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal. PTI CORR PKD ACD