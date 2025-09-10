Nepal situation: Uttarakhand steps up vigil in border areas, many states set up helplines

Dehradun/Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) As nationwide restrictive orders and curfew were imposed in Nepal in view of deadly protests, several states in India launched special cells to assist their residents stranded in the violence-hit country besides stepping up vigil along the border.

India on Tuesday had said it is closely monitoring the unfolding developments in Nepal and hoped that all issues will be resolved through peaceful means. Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of the spiralling anti-government protests, with the demonstrators attacking the private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and vandalising Parliament.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said as many as 200 Telugu people are stranded in Nepal.

A tourist from Karnataka said many Indians are stranded in Kathmandu.

Gauri K, who had gone on a Kailash-Mansarovar expedition with her sister, said she was stuck along with a large number of Indians at a hotel.

"Today we had a flight, but due to unrest in Kathmandu, all airline companies have cancelled their services. I am now held up in this hotel," Gauri, a Chennai resident working in Bengaluru, told PTI over phone from Kathmandu.

According to her, over 150 Indian tourists were staying at the hotel, including about 20 from Bengaluru.

Carriers Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu on Wednesday as the city's airport remains closed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked officials to step up vigilance in areas bordering Nepal. Chairing a high-level meeting with officials through video conferencing on Tuesday night, he told them to keep an eye on the activities of anti-social or mischievous elements in their respective areas by conducting intensive checking.

Three districts of Uttarakhand -- Pithoragarh, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar -- border Nepal.

Dhami also asked them to monitor social media so that timely action can be taken on any kind of rumour, misleading information or provocative content. Police in Uttar Pradesh are also on round-the-clock high alert in all districts bordering Nepal.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said his government has reached out to the Centre for the safe return of people from the state, including tourists and students.

"The state administration is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the safe return of Gujarati tourists and students caught up in incidents of political instability and violence in Nepal. In this regard, I have given necessary directions to the state's officials," he wrote in a post on X.

Several states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan have set up special cells to assist their residents stranded in Nepal.

The Andhra Pradesh government set up an emergency cell at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi to provide immediate support and ensure the safety of Telugu citizens stranded in Nepal.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Commissioner Arja Srikanth said the Embassy of India in Kathmandu in Nepal has assured complete cooperation, and around 30 Telugu people in Bafal, Kathmandu, are currently being assisted with food, accommodation, and medical aid.

A few Telugu families staying at a hotel in Kathmandu were shifted to a nearby guest house after reports of agitators gathering outside and threatening arson, he added.

The Telangana government on Wednesday also set up a dedicated helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help any people from the state stranded in Nepal.

While there have been no reports of Telangana residents being injured or missing, the state government is proactively taking precautionary measures in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure the safety and swift repatriation of its people, a release said.

Rajasthan Police has also set up a special cell to assist residents of the state and their families stranded in Nepal.

The cell has been established at the office of the Additional Director General (Law and Order) following directions from Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Govardhan Lal Sokariya has been appointed in charge of the cell, which will remain operational round-the-clock with designated police officials, police said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office said people from the state who are stranded in unrest-hit Nepal are safe.

Officials of the state government are in touch with the External Affairs Ministry, and steps are being taken to bring back the Kannadigas safely, a release said. PTI TEAM ZMN