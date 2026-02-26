Nepal to complete 'historic' elections in timely manner: Nepalese minister

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Terming it "historic in itself", Nepal's Minister for Forests and Environment Madhav Prasad Chaulagain on Thursday expressed confidence that the country would complete its ongoing electoral process smoothly and in a timely manner.

Speaking at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026 held here, Chaulagain said political parties and public are fully engaged as Nepal moves ahead on the election route.

"The government that I am representing is a civil government. Our main mandate is to conduct timely elections and hand over successfully so that we follow the democratic process," he said at the world The minister noted that the country had faced a serious situation a few months ago but efforts were made to stabilise the situation and keep the democratic process on track.

"Despite having this very serious situation a few months ago, we have tried to bring this into a good form," he said.

He also acknowledged the support extended by friendly countries, including India, in ensuring a smooth democratic transition.

"During this process, we received good progressive support from countries like India to support us and ensure the democratic transition," he added, expressing hope that the process would conclude successfully.

A total of 18.9 million eligible voters will exercise their franchise to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives (HoR), polling for which will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on March 5.