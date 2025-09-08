Nepal unrest: Security tightened in Uttar Pradesh's border districts

Bahraich/Balrampur (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Security has been stepped up in several districts of Uttar Pradesh that share their borders with Nepal following violent youth-led protests in the Himalayan nation over the ban on social media platforms, officials said on Monday.

At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured in Kathmandu and other areas on Monday as demonstrators clashed with security forces, prompting the Nepalese government to impose curfew and deploy the army in parts of the capital.

In Balrampur, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said security has been tightened along the border and intelligence agencies instructed to maintain strict surveillance.

"Drone monitoring is being carried out and additional forces deployed at all police stations adjoining the border," he said.

In Bahraich, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has stepped up patrolling and increased checks along not just highways but also village tracks and forest routes connecting India and Nepal.

"While only sporadic protests were reported near Nepalgunj, we have strengthened vigilance on our side. Patrolling has been intensified and monitoring devices like face-recognition systems and automatic number plate readers are being closely used," said Ganga Singh Udawat, Commandant of SSB's 42nd battalion.

Local residents said the sudden restrictions in Nepal have created panic.

"India and Nepal share the 'roti-beti' relationship, but calling across the border is very expensive. One minute call costs more than Rs 7. That's why people rely on social media to connect with friends and relatives. Now, with the ban, many are distressed, especially families with daughters married across the border," said Akash Pandey, a resident of Sonouli in Maharajganj.

Tourism has also taken a hit.

"Many Indian tourists who had crossed over are now stranded due to the curfew. We hope the government will arrange for their safe return," said Srichan Gupta, a resident of Bharwan in Nepal.

A resident of a village in Bahraich said that people on both sides of the border are anxious.

The Nepal government on September 4 banned 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp and X, that do not comply with the mandated registration process.

Nepal's move to ban social media sites has drawn criticism from civil society groups, journalists and the tech industry, who have warned that shutting down platforms vital for education, business and communication risks pushing the country backward digitally. PTI COR KIS KVK KVK