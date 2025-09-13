Nepal unrest: SSB nabs Nigerian, Brazilian, Bangladeshi nationals from international border

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended two Nigerians and a Brazilian national who are suspected to have escaped from jails in Nepal during the recent anti-government protests, officials said on Saturday.

The force guarding the India-Nepal international border and the state police have caught more than 75 people from various locations along this 1,751-km-long unfenced front till now, they said.

They include two Nigerian nationals, a Brazilian, a Bangladesh citizen and some Indians. These people have been caught from the border over the last three-four days after they escaped from various jails following the massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring country, according to the officials.

Out of them, about 43 people have been caught from along the international border in Bihar, 22 from Uttar Pradesh, 8 from Uttarakhand and 2 from West Bengal, the officials said.

The Nigerian and Brazilian nationals have been apprehended from the Bihar area (Jainagar) on Friday while the Bangladeshi was nabbed from the same state a few days ago, they said.

The India-Nepal border spans across 20 districts in five states.

The SSB has issued three emergency helpline numbers to assist those Indians who are stranded in Nepal.

Helpline no 1903 is operational in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand apart from two other lines at: 0522-2728816 and 0522-298657.

Nepal's next parliamentary elections will be held on March 5, President Ramchandra Paudel's office announced on Saturday, following a week of violent protests that led to the resignation of K P Sharma Oli and Sushila Karki taking over as the country's first woman prime minister.

Nepal police on Friday had said that at least 51 people, including an Indian woman, died in the Gen Z-led protests. PTI NES ZMN