Nepalese boy killed, 23 injured as bus rams into truck in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy died while 23 others were injured after a Nepal-India Friendship Service bus collided with a truck here on Tuesday due to low visibility caused by dense fog, police said.

All passengers aboard the bus were residents of Nepal and were travelling to Delhi for work, officials said.

The accident occurred around 2 am near Sakariya Tiraha in the Gajraula area when the truck, en route to Pilibhit, swerved to avoid a stray animal and rammed head-on into the bus coming from Nepal, they added.

After the collision, the bus fell into a roadside ditch, and the truck overturned on the road, triggering chaos at the spot. Several passengers were trapped under seats after the accident.

Station House Officer (SHO) Brajveer Singh said rescue operations were launched immediately upon receiving information. Twenty-three people were pulled out of the vehicle with the help of locals, police said.

The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Puranpur. Those critically injured were later referred to the district hospital, police said.

Nepalese national Subhan (11) succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they added.

The body has been sent to the Pilibhit headquarters for post-mortem examination, and further legal formalities are underway, SHO Singh added.

The accident led to a long traffic jam on the highway, which was cleared by the police.