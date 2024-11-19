Nepalese delegation takes part in Lord Ram's Tilak Utsav in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Nov 18 (PTI) In a grand celebration emphasising the cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Nepal, over 500 delegates from Janakpur in the Himalayan nation took part in Lord Ram's 'Tilak Utsav' in Ayodhya on Monday evening.

With ceremonial gifts, including gold, silver and traditional offerings, the event marked a significant prelude to Lord Ram and Sita's symbolic wedding from the Ramayana, temple officials said.

Revered as the birthplace of Sita, Janakpur holds an essential place in the ceremonial tradition.

Led by Satish Kumar Singh, Chief Minister of Madhesh Province, and Manoj Kumar Shah, Mayor of Janakpur, the delegation brought 501 offerings, symbolising the union of cultural traditions between the two nations.

Elaborate arrangements were made to welcome the Nepalese guests referred to as "Tilakharus" at Ramsevakpuram, the headquarters of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) here.

The Tilak Utsav commenced with Vedic chants led by Ramroshan Das, the junior priest at Janaki Temple in Janakpur, symbolically representing Sita's younger brother.

Sacred items such as bronze utensils, turmeric, sacred threads, and silver coins were presented during the ceremony along with garments like yellow dhotis and waistbands.

Women artistes from Ayodhya enriched the rituals with traditional folk songs, creating a festive atmosphere.

VHP Vice President Rajendra Singh Pankaj said, "Some Tilakharus started arriving here as early as November 16. The Nepalese guests were served a lavish feast featuring local delicacies." The Nepalese delegation's visit to Ram Lalla's sanctum sanctorum was marked by devotional songs, traditional dances, and ceremonial music, culminating with sacred prayers and rituals.

According to temple officials, the Tilak ceremony was performed in the newly consecrated Ram Temple for the first time on Monday following the installation of Ram Lalla's idol in January this year.

The event conducted in the sanctum sanctorum symbolised the enduring connection between Janakpur and Ayodhya, two cities central to the Ramayana.

Omkar Singh, spokesperson of the Ram Mandir Trust, said, "The wedding procession will leave for Janakpur on November 26 and reach there on December 3. The festivities in Janakpur will take place on December 6 after which the 'baraat' will return to Ayodhya on December 10." PTI COR KIS ARI