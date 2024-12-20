Nepalese girl rescued while being trafficked to India

Bahraich (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old Nepalese girl, who was allegedly being trafficked to India from Nepal, was rescued from a bus along the international border in the district, officials said on Friday.

The girl was rescued on Wednesday night when Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were checking the Indo-Nepal Maitri bus coming from Nepal at the Integrated Check Post at Rupaidiha, officiating commandant of the SSB's 42nd battalion Raj Ranjan told reporters, "During investigation and search, a minor Nepalese girl was seen along with a Nepalese youth in the bus. They appeared suspicious and were questioned by the company commander of the SSB unit, Anti Human Trafficking Unit and a Nepalese NGO, he said.

"Interrogation revealed that the 17-year-old Nepalese girl and the youth Mahit Pariyar (19) are residents of Pyuthan district of Nepal. Mahit Pariyar was trying to take the minor girl to Jalandhar (Punjab) by luring her without informing her family," he said.

The girl was handed over to an NGO in the presence of Nepal Police.

SSB's Deputy Commandant Dilip Kumar said, "As per the standard operating procedure, if both the trafficker and the victim are Nepali citizens, they are handed over to Nepal Police and local NGOs for further action."