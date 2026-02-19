Nepalese labourer found murdered in Shimla

Shimla, Feb 19 (PTI) A 36-year-old Nepalese man was allegedly murdered and his body was found near the Pabbar riverbank in the Rohru subdivision here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Pratap, a native of Nepal who was working as a labourer in the Rohru region. His body was spotted on Wednesday near the riverside in Chirgaon.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed injury marks on his head, suggesting he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

A case has been registered under sections 103 (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence.

During the investigation, the police reviewed CCTV footage from nearby areas which showed the victim with two suspects on Tuesday.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said an investigation is underway. Teams are conducting searches at multiple locations to nab the accused. PTI COR SMV AKY