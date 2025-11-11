Nepalese man held with drugs worth Rs 33 lakh in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A Nepalese national was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border with 33 grams of brown sugar, worth Rs 33 lakh, officials here said on Tuesday.

The accused, Dhruv Khati (21), a resident of Rupandehi district in Nepal, was nabbed on Monday evening during a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal and the police at the Sonauli border here, they said.

He was on his way to Nepal from India with 33 grams of brown sugar, SHO Sonauli Ajeet Pratap Singh said.

During questioning, Khati admitted to dealing drugs locally and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV APL APL