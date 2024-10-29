Nepalese national arrested for wife's murder in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) A 25-year-old Nepalese national was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his wife in the Kotkhai area of this Himachal Pradesh district, police said.

Advertisment

Ramesh and his wife Dhanmaya (22) worked as labourers in an apple orchard owned by one Rajinder Singh in the Jakradi village.

The police said the couple had a three-year-old son.

According to Singh's complaint, the couple -- along with their son -- came to work as labourers in his orchard on October 23. They lived in a shed about 50 metres from his house.

Advertisment

He alleged that Ramesh went missing after working for two to three days.

When contacted by phone, he made excuses and claimed that he had gone to Theog for some work, Singh said.

On the evening of October 28, another labourer from Nepal working in Singh's brother's orchard informed him that the body of Ramesh's wife was lying in the shed.

Advertisment

Singh reported the matter to the police, who found the woman's body wrapped in two quilts. She had injuries on her face and body.

The accused was later apprehended in Narkanda within four hours, the police said.

He has been charged under sections 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said. PTI COR BPL ARD SZM