Nepalese national found hanging from a tree in Shimla

Shimla, June 17 (PTI) A Nepalese national allegedly was found hanging from a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Tuesday, police said.

Ganga Ram was employed as a driver and lived with a local resident in Summerhill, they said.

According to police, locals spotted the body hanging from a tree on Tuesday in the Summerhill area and informed the authorities.

A team from Boileauganj police station reached the spot and shifted the body to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, where the post-mortem was conducted.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said a case under Section 194 (suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered.

Further investigation is underway, he added.