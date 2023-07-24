Nepalese national found hanging from ceiling fan in Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old Nepalese national allegedly hanged herself at the servant quarters of a house in south Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave on Monday, police said.

At around 1.25 pm, police got information regarding the incident at Sarvodaya Enclave. A team reached the spot and found a woman hanging from a ceiling fan, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Kamla, a resident of Lamdada in Nepal, police said.

She was residing with her husband and two children -- aged 14 and eight -- at the servant quarters of the house for the last 17 years, the officer said.

At the time of the incident, Kamla’s husband, who works as a domestic help in the house, had gone out for some work while their children had gone to school, the officer said.

The woman had depression and was getting medical treatment for it for the last eight years. No external injury was found on her body, police said.

The body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary. Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, they added. PTI NIT NB