Nepalese national held in Delhi with 11 kg charas worth over Rs 1 crore

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested of a Nepalese national and the recovered nearly 11 kg of charas worth over Rs 1 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The arrest was made following information about the movement of a drug trafficker involved in supplying contraband in the Amar Colony area, they said.

"Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap in the area on January 1. At around 6.50 pm, the suspect was identified by the informer and intercepted while carrying a bag. On checking, several polythene packets containing the drugs were found inside," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari in a statement said.

The contraband weighed nearly 11 kg and has an estimated market value of more than Rs 1 crore, he said.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh (46), a resident of Rolpa district in Nepal, the police said, adding that he was arrested on the spot and a case was registered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in the regular transportation and delivery of the contraband consignments from Nepal to Delhi. He is suspected to be part of a larger inter-state and international supply network catering to drug peddlers and consumers in the national capital.

"During interrogation, the accused told investigators that he entered the narcotics trade to earn quick money, lured by the high profit margins associated with the supply. He was aware of the legal consequences but continued to operate due to financial compulsions," the DCP said.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate. PTI BM NB