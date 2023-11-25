Nepalese national held with explosive material near India-Nepal border

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A Nepalese national carrying explosive material was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal personnel near the India-Nepal border, an official said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Madhotanda Police Station, Achal Kumar, said an FIR was registered against Janak Shah following a complaint by the SSB.

Shah was arrested on Friday night while he was trying to enter India with more than 300 grams of sulfur and 250 grams of potash that are used to make explosives, the police officer said.

The SSB is the border guarding force of India deployed along its borders with Nepal. PTI COR CDN RHL