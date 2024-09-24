Nepalese woman drug trafficker held with cannabis worth Rs 1.5 cr in UP

Bahraich (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) A joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an alleged Nepalese woman narcotics trafficker along the India-Nepal border in Rupaidiah, seizing cannabis worth more than Rs 1.5 crore worth of cannabis, officials said.

The drugs were allegedly being smuggled from Nepal to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, they said.

"The operation was based on reliable intelligence received on Monday evening. During a search, the team discovered six transparent pouches wrapped in green cloth in the woman's bag. Sniffer dogs indicated the presence of narcotics, which were later confirmed to be cannabis by trained personnel," SSB Deputy Commandant Dilip Kumar told PTI.

The arrested woman, identified as Rekha Budha, daughter of Dilbahadur Budha, claimed she produced the cannabis at her home in Nepal, Kumar said.

She intended to sell it in India for quick profits, he said, adding a case has been registered against her under the NDPS Act at the Rupaidiah police station.

The recovered cannabis weighed approximately five kilograms, he added.