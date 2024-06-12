Nepalese woman held at Mumbai airport for using fake passport to travel to Hungary

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman hailing from Nepal at the Mumbai airport while she was trying to travel to Hungary using a fake passport, an official said.

During checking of the woman's documents at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, officials got suspicious.

Following a thorough checking, they found her passport was made using fake documents. When authorities enquired with the woman, she failed to give a satisfactory reply, the official from Sahar police station said on Tuesday.

The woman was later brought to the local police station for further investigation, during which it was found that she had got the passport made in Kolkata using fake documents, he said.

The woman has been arrested and booked under various Indian Penal Code sections including for cheating and forgery and provisions of the Passports Act, the official said. PTI ZA GK