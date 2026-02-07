Nepalese woman putting up as paying guest in Gurugram found hanging in room

Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) A woman -- a resident of Nepal -- who arrived in Gurugram four days ago, allegedly died by suicide at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Badshahpur police station area here, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, the body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the PG facility located on Fazilpur Road.

No suicide note has been found on the scene, the official said, adding that the body has been taken into custody and shifted to a mortuary and family of the deceased has been informed.

The deceased -- identified as Kalpana (23), a resident of Nepal -- had rented the room at the PG in Badshahpur area on February 2, police said.

On Friday, the PG owner informed the police that the woman had allegedly hanged herself, after which a police team arrived at the scene and found the door locked from the inside.

The police broke down the door and entered the room, and subsequently brought down the young woman's body from the noose, the official said, adding that, during inspection, a bottle of alcohol was also found in the room.

"No suicide note was found. The reasons behind the suicide are being investigated," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer. ARB ARB