Nepalese woman undertrial sentenced to 20 years RI under NDPS Act

Pithoragarh, Aug 11 (PTI) A day after she was rearrested, a Nepalese woman undertrial was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by a local court for smuggling 1,440 grams of charas into India.

Anuska alias Akriti Budathoki (25) had escaped from the judicial lockup in Pithoragarh on August 6, along with one of her accomplices, was re-arrested by the police from Tarigaon area of Thal on August 9. Special Sessions Judge of Pithoragarh district Shankar Raj imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on Budhakoti and said that in case of non-payment of the fine, she would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of five years. District Government Advocate (Crime) Pramod Pant said that the woman has been sentenced under the NDPS Act.

The Sashastra Seema Bal had arrested the woman on the Indo-Nepal border bridge in Dharchula on April 6, 2021 for possessing 1,440 grams of charas. PTI COR ALM NB