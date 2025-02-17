Nepali BTech student found dead in Odisha hostel; tension in institute, PM Oli intervenes

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) A 20-year-old Nepali student at a private engineering institute here allegedly died by suicide in her hostel, leading to campus tension, following which a group of students from the Himalayan kingdom were evicted on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third year BTech student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the institute's registrar said.

As the situation escalated on campus, KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students from the hostel and dropped them at Cuttack railway station without making any arrangements for their travel.

Some students claimed, "We had no food, water, or money to purchase train tickets." Many students boarded the Puri-Patna Express train in a general compartment, unable to secure reservations, they said.

However, the intervention of Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli offered some relief to the distressed students.

Oli posted on Facebook in Nepali, "It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in a hostel of KIIT University in Odisha and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted. The government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities." In a post on X later in the day, Oli said, "Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference." The incident gained further attention after the deceased's cousin filed a complaint at Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar, alleging that his sister hanged herself in her hostel room on Sunday.

He claimed that a boy student at the university had been blackmailing his sister, which he believed led to her suicide.

KIIT authorities confirmed that the student had died by suicide in her hostel room on Sunday.

"It is suspected that the girl was having an affair with another student at KIIT, and she may have committed suicide for some reason," the institute said.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said, "We have registered a case at Infocity police station based on the allegation that a male student abetted her suicide. The accused person is in police custody. Police have seized the mobile phone, laptop, and other gadgets of the deceased girl." Police sources claimed the accused was apprehended at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Sunday while attempting to flee the city.

The news of the student's death spread quickly, causing hundreds of students, including those from the neighbouring country, to gather on the campus on Sunday night. They staged a demonstration demanding justice.

As tension mounted at KIIT, the university authorities held discussions with the agitating students. "In view of the situation, Nepali students have been sent to their respective homes. The situation remains calm at present," the institute said in a statement.

Regarding the eviction of Nepali students from the hostel, KIIT clarified, "The administration made extensive efforts, engaging in counseling and discussions for over 10 hours to manage the situation peacefully. However, despite their best attempts, some protestors were unwilling to listen to the university authorities and continued to create disruptions, posing a challenge to law and order. They also blocked the main road for hours, causing inconvenience and escalating tensions." The university further added, "To ensure a smooth and unbiased investigation, Nepali students have been advised to return to their respective places with the help of local guardians until the inquiry is completed. Their academic aspects will not be disturbed during this period and will be taken care of by the university." To maintain order on the campus, two platoons (each platoon consisting of 30 personnel) of police were deployed. Police also sealed the deceased student's room and kept her body in the mortuary until her parents arrive.

Expressing grief over the death of the student, the state government on Monday termed it is an "unfortunate incident" and should not impact Odisha's age-old relationship with the Himalayan kingdom.

Noting that the state's relationship with Nepal is linked to Lord Jagannath culture, higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the home department has taken swift action and arrested the accused person who allegedly abated the girl to commit suicide.

He said though the incident took place at a private institute, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has entrusted him to look into the matter. "We are in touch with the private University and also the ministry of external affairs," the minister said.

"The government has directed the university to bring back the Nepali students to Bhubaneswar by special bus," he said.

The minister said that around 1,000 students from Nepal study in KIIT. PTI AAM RG MNB