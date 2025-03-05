Nepali drug smuggler arrested in UP with hashish worth Rs 4 crore

Bahraich(UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has arrested a Nepali drug smuggler from Rupaidiha near the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district and seized 9.9 kg of hashish worth about Rs 4 crore in the international market from his possession, police said on Wednesday.

The consignment was allegedly being smuggled to Manali in Himachal Pradesh from Nepal, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Durga Prasad Tiwari, said that acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Gore Gharti Magar (50), a resident of Rolpa district in Nepal, at the Rupaidiha SSB check-post on Tuesday night.

The accused concealed the contraband under his jacket at various spots on his body.

During interrogation, Magar admitted that the hashish was being transported to Manali.

Tiwari said Magar was not merely a carrier, but the main smuggler of the gang who was personally transporting the consignment due to its high value.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rupaidiha police station, the officer said, adding that further probe is underway to uncover the entire smuggling network. PTI COR CDN ARI