Nepali labourer dies, another injured after getting trapped under debris near Joshimath

Gopeshwar, Jul 16 (PTI) A Nepali labourer died and another got injured on Tuesday after getting trapped under the debris that fell from a hill near Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 am when the Nepali labourers living near Marwari bridge got buried under the debris that fell from the hill, said Chamoli Additional District Information Officer Ravindra Negi.

A team of the police and SDRF personnel reached the spot on being informed and began a search and rescue operation.

Negi said that two persons were pulled out of the debris of whom one was dead.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Gum Bahadur (35) from Surkhet village in Nepal.

The injured labourer identified as Dinesh Bahadur (22) from Nepal's Kalikot was taken to the Community Health Centre, Joshimath, for treatment.