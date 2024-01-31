Nepali labourer killed by co-worker in Himachal's Shimla

Shimla, Jan 31 (PTI) A Nepali labourer working in the orchards in Chaila area of his district was allegedly killed by his co-worker, who also tried to burn his body to destroy the evidence, police on Wednesday said.

Vikas Sharma, the contractor of a Public Works department, had hired three workers of Nepali origin for maintenance and other works in his land and the apple orchards in Ghund area of Chaila in Theog subdivision of Shimla district.

Khem Singh, one of the three workers, called him and informed that the worker Prem is lying dead in the Dera at Kaunti, the contractor said in his police complaint.

The other worker Hemraj is absconding following which he informed the police, he said.

The contractor alleged that Hemraj killed Prem by stabbing him with some weapon and then set the body on fire with the intention of destroying the evidence and fled from the spot, police said.

The victim's body and the clothes worn by him are in a half-burnt state, they said.

A case has been registered for murder and destroying evidence under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI BPL AS AS