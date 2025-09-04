Nepali language made mandatory in all telecom-related communication in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 4 (PTI) The Department of Telecommunications has asked service providers operating in Sikkim to include Nepali language in all customer-related communication.

According to a notification issued by DoT, all telecom service providers must incorporate Nepali in IVRS messages, SMS, call centre support and other customer communication systems.

It mandates the telecom operators to take necessary steps to implement the directive within 30 days.

The memorandum has been circulated to all Unified License (UL/VNO) holders as well as internet service providers (ISPs) in Sikkim.

The move will enhance accessibility and convenience for users, ensuring that subscribers in Sikkim receive essential information in their widely spoken and officially recognised language, a state government official said. PTI CORR RBT