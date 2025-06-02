Nepali man arrested for killing wife in Shimla

Shimla, June 2 (PTI) A Nepali man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Kotkhai, about 60 km from state capital Shimla, police said on Monday.

The body of the woman was found on Sunday evening with multiple injury marks and bruises, they said.

According to police, Nepali labourer Ramesh Dangi informed his employer Hari Krishan Dhanta that Deepa, wife of Jeet Bahadur, was found unconscious with visible injury marks on her body.

During preliminary inquiry on the spot, Jeet Bahadur, also a labourer, confessed that on Saturday, he had a physical altercation with Deepa and in the heat of the moment, he beat her with a wooden stick which killed her.

He was then booked for murder under Section 103 (1) of BNS after he confessed to the crime, police said.